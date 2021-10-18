Cpwm LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,264. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $164.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

