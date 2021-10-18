Cpwm LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cpwm LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,536. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

