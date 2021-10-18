Cpwm LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.05. The stock had a trading volume of 189,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,380,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

