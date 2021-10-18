Cpwm LLC Has $204.93 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,058.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 15.4% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $204,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $452.80. 9,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,868. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

