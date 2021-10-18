Cpwm LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 297.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,125,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,345,000 after purchasing an additional 214,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $2,159,000.

IEMG traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.48. 60,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,650,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.58. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

