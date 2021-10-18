Cpwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.35. 56,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,718. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

