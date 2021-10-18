Cpwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $79.79.

