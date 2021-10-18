Cpwm LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.21.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $4.23 on Monday, reaching $284.84. The company had a trading volume of 122,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,599. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560 in the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

