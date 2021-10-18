Cpwm LLC Invests $42.77 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,585,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,765,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.2% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,538. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29.

