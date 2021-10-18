Cpwm LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,306. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

