Cpwm LLC Makes New $19.10 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 405,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cpwm LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $180,958,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $98,718,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,502,000.

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.99. 4,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,320. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.59.

