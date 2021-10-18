Cpwm LLC Purchases Shares of 129,693 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,000. Cpwm LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,030,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,524,000.

DFAS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.14. 1,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

