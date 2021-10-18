Cpwm LLC Sells 21,317 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cpwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,481 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.