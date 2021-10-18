Cpwm LLC Sells 24,493 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 7,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.