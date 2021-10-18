Cpwm LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cpwm LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $447.13. 126,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

