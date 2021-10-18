Cpwm LLC Sells 5,463 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cpwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,103,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.16. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,002. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $255.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

