Cpwm LLC Sells 790 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.76. The stock had a trading volume of 79,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,249. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.57 and a 200 day moving average of $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.95.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

