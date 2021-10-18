Cpwm LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,259,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,831,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,226,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

