Cpwm LLC Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,515 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after buying an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 649,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 217,330 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

