Cpwm LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 492,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 176,167 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 66,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 520,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,920,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.