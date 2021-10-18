Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Crane makes up approximately 1.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.68. 618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.