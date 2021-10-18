Crane (CR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. Crane has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

