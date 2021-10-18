Cream Finance Market Capitalization Tops $87.27 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $141.58 or 0.00230950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $87.27 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00041728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00196159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00089465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

