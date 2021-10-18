Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $614.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.79.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,551 shares of company stock valued at $51,952,538. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

