Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given New €15.90 Price Target at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRARY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

