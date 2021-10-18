Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

CNQ traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $42.75. 105,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,136. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

