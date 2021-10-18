Credit Suisse Group Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $201.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.84. 2,133,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,494. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $204.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $821,392 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

