Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $8.52 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

