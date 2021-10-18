Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

