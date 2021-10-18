Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

UBS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 75,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,757. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,099,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 340,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 266,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

