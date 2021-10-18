Credit Suisse Group Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $62.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINS. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Pinterest stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,108 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,612,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 614,966 shares of company stock worth $36,411,679. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

