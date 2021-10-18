Credits Price Tops $0.0395 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $227,189.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

