Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.96.

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.12. 3,698,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,777. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.60.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

