Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

CRST has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 373.20 ($4.88) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 399.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 716.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of £958.83 million and a P/E ratio of 16.37.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

