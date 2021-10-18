Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.37.

CR stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$3.00. 1,091,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,932. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of C$469.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

