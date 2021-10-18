Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.78.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CROX stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,672. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

