CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin Sells 10,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $12.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.64. The stock had a trading volume of 140,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.41 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.