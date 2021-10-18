Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. 14,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,108. The company has a market cap of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.