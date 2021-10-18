Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Crown worth $30,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $219,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 148.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.9% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.39.

NYSE CCK opened at $103.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

