Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $4,890.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00194633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00088949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

