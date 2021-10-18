CryptEx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,659.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.36 or 0.00028369 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.48 million and $5,659.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,200.44 or 1.00015962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00044783 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.00761292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004400 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

