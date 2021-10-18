CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Capitalization Tops $170,868.98

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $170,868.98 and approximately $59.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00065816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,843.99 or 0.99921127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.67 or 0.06043785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023455 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

