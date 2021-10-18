CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $939,021.50 and approximately $818.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

