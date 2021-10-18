CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $109,458.82 and $290.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

