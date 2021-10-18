CSFB Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.74.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$52.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$53.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total transaction of C$1,828,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,368,022.31. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Insiders sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 over the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

