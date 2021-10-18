CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2,341.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,210,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of CSX worth $274,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.