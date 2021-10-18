CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 196.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 82,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2,341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,561,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 224,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

