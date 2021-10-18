Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,663.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Cubiex has a market cap of $213,850.14 and $1,663.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cubiex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00065493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00100008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,983.82 or 1.00160656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.51 or 0.05997493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.