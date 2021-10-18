Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of Culp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Culp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Culp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Culp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.