Curecoin (CURE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $663.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $663.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.24 or 0.00301273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,299,821 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

